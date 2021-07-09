'Love Island' First Look Preview Teases Major Drama With Newest Villa Guest Ahead of Friday Night's Episode

✖

Love Island Season 3 might have premiered just this past week, but things are certainly heating up and moving very fast on the smash hit CBS reality series. In an exclusive sneak peek of Friday night’s new episode of the ITV Entertainment production airing at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+, a new contestant enters the villa and causes a stir! In the third episode following the addition of two new men hitting the island, another woman is making her debut and creating a rift between one couple.

In the preview interspersed with a number of clips, Shannon, 25, reveals how she and Josh, 24, were making a bit of noise amid a steamy smooch session during their second evening in the villa. Another scene follows, giving fans a sneak peek of Jeremy, 27, and Trina, 24, heading out on their first date where the two connect over drinks. But is the moment enough for the two to be real, solid pair? Elsewhere in the preview, Josh gets a text from mystery woman Amy, inviting him to the hot tub. Shannon, stunned by the revelation, is evidently taken aback by her actions. “I’m not usually a jealous girl but the hot tub and this Amy girl, there’s definitely some temptation there,” she said.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, host Arielle Vandenberg teased some steamy, sexy fun ahead for viewers as the show heats up following a very different Love Island Season 2 amid the pandemic last summer. “Expect hot sweaty singles per ushe, lots of fun, new challenges. If you had your favorite challenges last year, those will be back but we also have a couple of fun, new, exciting ones,” Vandenberg said, adding how Casa Amor is also returning after making its debut last season and testing fan-favorite couple, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. “[That’s] my personal favorite, because it’s the ultimate love test. Put anyone’s love to the test — put them in Casa Amor. That always spices things up.”

The actress and comedian went on to share how some of the more “hot, steamy” content not broadcasting on network television will be streaming on Paramount+. “Extra steam for you guys coming in hot. I’m excited that we actually have another platform that we can show other, steamier content,” she said before joking about how she wants to watch these people sleep. “No, I’m kidding. Am I?”

Love Island Season 3 airs July 9 at 9 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will regularly air Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET as of July 13. For more show coverage, head to Paramount+ and stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in all the news you need to know!