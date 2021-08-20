'Love Island USA': K-Ci Shares the Islander He Would Have Pursued Following Elly Relationship (Exclusive)

✖

K-Ci Maultsby's time on Love Island was, unfortunately, somewhat short-lived. Still, he quickly formed a connection with Elly Stefan. But, their relationship quickly fizzled out once Elly expressed that they were better off as friends. Following his time on the CBS program, K-Ci spoke with PopCulture.com and delivered some interesting insights into his time in the Villa, and even shared the Islander who he would have pursued had he gotten more time.

Even though K-Ci and Elly didn't have the strongest connection in the Villa, the two were able to find more common ground outside of the Love Island bubble. As for why they were able to connect more on the outside, K-Ci explained that the Love Island environment made it hard for him to get out of his shell.

"I just feel like it was a new situation for me, so I wasn't totally comfortable coming in," K-Ci explained. "So, I was nervous, I ain't going to lie. I was definitely nervous. [...] You know, we, I just thought, yeah, I do feel like we [he and Elly] had a good conversation at the airport and if we would have brought that into the villa, that was definitely, we'd definitely still be in there." If he had stayed in the Villa longer, he said that he would have still tried to get to know Elly better. He added that he also would have gotten to know Trina Njoroge better. Although, he would have been hesitant to pursue anything with Trina because she was coupled up with his good friend Andre Brunelli.

Considering that K-Ci didn't have too much time to try to get comfortable in the Love Island environment, he does want to give fans more insight into who he really is. "What they most likely didn't see was me being goofy, I'm a goofy guy," he said. "I started getting comfortable. It's crazy. I really started getting comfortable probably the day before the elimination and yeah, it was starting to come out. It was slowly starting to come out. But, I didn't have enough time."

All episodes of Love Island Season 3 are currently available to stream on Paramount+.