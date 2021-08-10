'Love Island USA': Cinco Shares Where Things Stand With Cash, Trina (Exclusive)

✖

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. definitely made a splash during his time on Love Island. Cinco caught the hearts of many and managed to find himself in his fair share of love triangle situations. In particular, Cinco formed tight relationships with Trina Njoroge and Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot. Where does Cinco stand on both of those relationships today? During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, he opened up about his Love Island journey and, specifically, his honest thoughts on those two relationships.

When Cinco first entered the Love Island Villa, he coupled up with Cash. After Trina expressed her feelings for him, Cinco ended up pursuing a relationship with her. Shortly before this season's Casa Amor twist occurred, Cinco and Trina's relationship seemed to hit a snag. Cinco explained to PopCulture.com that he and Cash had a conversation a day before Casa Amor during which she expressed her feelings for him. The 25-year-old said that after they had their chat, he began to rethink his relationships with the two women.

"I was kind of comparing the two and I felt that me and Cash progressed a lot more," he said. "We were having more open conversations and stuff like that. It's not nothing knocking Trina, cause she's a great woman, beautiful black woman ... I love her to bits, I still have feelings for her." Cinco added that even though it took him "a while to figure it out," he "felt like the best connection for me was with Cash."

While he did come to this realization after they talked, the situation may have played out totally differently if they hadn't. Cinco admitted that he likely would have stayed in a couple with Trina if he didn't have this conversation with Cash, as he did have feelings for her. He explained, "I didn't think Cash had feelings there — I thought she was kind of moving on." Cinco added that he did have "feelings for Trina," continuing, "So I was like, it's not progressing in the same way, but at the same time, I still feel for that person to actually try to make it work."

Amid all of the love triangle drama, Cash formed a close connection with Charlie, whom she met while in Casa Amor. In the Villa, she ultimately told Cinco that she wanted to focus her energy on her relationship with Charlie. If Cinco had stayed in Love Island, he's not too sure that he would have been able to work things out with Cash because of this. However, when it comes to whether they could make things work outside of the show, that's another story.

"I feel like the ball's in her court. I'm definitely open to the conversation, definitely open to talk to her, definitely want to hang out," Cinco said. "She's a great person in general ... I'm open-minded to everything. If it happens, it happens. Everything happens for a reason for everything. So, that's how I'm kind of looking at it." Days after chatting with Cinco, Cash was dumped from Love Island. Since then, the two have met up in his home state of Virginia. So, only time will tell whether the pair will give their coupling another go outside of the Villa.

Love Island airs Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can binge this entire season of Love Island USA on Paramount+ to catch up before the finale on Sunday, August 15.