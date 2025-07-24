‘Love Island’ Star’s Home Broken Into, Vandalized With Graffiti

Love Island Australia star Lexy Thornberry and her fiancé David Nyika are opening up after their recently purchased Queensland, Australia home was vandalized by local teenagers.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed that the home sustained plenty of damage – including holes in walls, ransacked rooms, and graffiti reading “Ethan was here” and “Hunter was here” – when six teens broke in while they were out for a walk.

“Gatton locals, swipe up if you know the teenagers who broke into our house a few days ago,” Thornberry wrote on her Instagram Story alongside images of the damage their home sustained, the Daily Mail reported. She added that the ordeal was “very upsetting” and urged the Gatton community to “keep a close eye on your kids please.”

The couple had only just recently purchased the home, with Thornberry on Tuesday, June 24 sharing a photo of herself and Nyika all smiles as they stood in front of a “sold” sign. According to Nyika, a professional boxer, they were preparing for renovations to be completed when the incident occurred.

“It was a bunch of kids up to no good, and it’s pretty disappointing that it can hit so close to home. We only do right by this little town,” he told the Sunday Star-Times. “We were waiting on our builder to get renovations started, and were going for a sunset walk and just saw the door wide open … I’m not an angry person, but we were furious.”

Although Nyika said he knows “what it’s like to be a kid, and used to get up to my own version of fun,” he said he “wasn’t kicking in walls and doors, vandalizing and tagging. These kids are just idiots. It makes me miss home, man. It’s just disgusting.”

Nyika admitted that while he and Thornberry, who appeared on Love Island Australia Season 2, were excited to move into their home, “this puts a downer on it” and has made him start thinking whether they want to call Gatton home.

According to Nyika, Gatton police were close to finishing their investigation, and he and his fiancée had already spoken to the parents of several of the teens involved in the break-in.

The home invasion came amid an otherwise celebratory time for the couple, who announced their engagement May. Nyika dropped to one knee and popped the question with a Tiffany ring during a romantic vacation to Isla Mujeres. Speaking of their future together, Nyika told Women’s Day at the time, “I’ve been ready for my thirties for a couple of years now. I’ve got my chickens, my garden and my mowing equipment. I’m ready for kids and ready for a dog. I’m ready for the rest of life, man!”