'Love Island': Laurel and Carrington Read Their Love Declarations in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love Island will officially crown the winners of Season 2 on Wednesday night. Before they announce the winners, all four of the remaining couples got the chance to express their true feelings about their partners via their very own declarations of love. In an exclusive sneak peek of the finale, Laurel and Carrington read their declarations of love to each other, and it marks an incredibly sweet moment in the pair's exciting (and, at times, dramatic) Love Island journey.

Laurel, donning a gorgeous red dress, was the first to let her partner know her true feelings about their relationship. "Carrington, when I was a little girl, I always dreamed of the perfect love story. But, as I have grown into the woman standing before you, I've learned that it's not that simple," she began. "Our journey may not define perfect, but you're now helping me find comfort in the imperfect. In all of my 22 years, I have never felt this deeply for another person. I'm so blessed to have found you. I cannot wait to walk out of here hand in hand and open the next chapter of our lives together. No matter the outcome, I've already won because I found you."

After exchanging a kiss and a sweet embrace, it was Carrington's turn to share his own declaration of love. "Laurel, at first sight, I saw your beauty, from your soft green eyes to your sensational smile from your incredible physique to your luscious red lips. To me, you are sheer perfection," Carrington, dressed in a show-stopping tux, read. "Your personality brings waves of love to everybody around you. Each day I fell harder and harder for you. I feel as if we are becoming the couple we dreamed of finding when we entered the villa. You are not only my girl but my best friend. As we leave our beginning in the past tonight, I can't help but think about our future. Traveling is a passion we share, and I can't wait to wake up in Fiji, Thailand, or even Paris one day. But, I especially can't wait until we miss each other enough to move in together. And if we feel this way after three weeks, I can't imagine how we'll feel in a couple of months."

Laurel and Carrington met during the Casa Amor portion of the season. Ever since then, the two have been coupled up and have slowly been developing a tight relationship (aside from some minor blips in the road courtesy of the final recoupling situation). The two join fellow couples Calvin and Moira, Johnny and Cely, and Caleb and Justine in the finale. One of those four couples will be crowned the winners of Season 2, capping off a truly thrilling season of the CBS series.