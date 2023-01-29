'Love & Hip Hop': Rich Dollaz's Daughter Allegedly Shot at Her Ex-Boyfriend

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rich Dollaz, was reportedly arrested in Memphis. Trowers, 22, allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend, Demiah Tatum. Dollaz later said he was "baffled" by his daughter's arrest. He does not condone violence, but said he is "never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid either."

Trowers was on the first day of her new job as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when Tatum and another man, Mykel Yates, approached her in a Cadillac ATS around midnight on Jan. 24, according to arrest documents obtained by TMZ. She told police she tried to escape, but when they caught up to her, she fired two shots, hitting the car. She called the police and told them she had a restraining order against Tatum and became afraid when he pulled up to the gas station.

Trowers was surprised that Tatum knew where she was working since this was a new job. She told police she thought someone in the car was reaching for a weapon. Yates went back to the scene about an hour later without Tatum. He told police that wanted to give her money. Trowers, who has a child with Tatum, was arrested for aggravated assault. She was taken to Shelby County Jail before being released on her own recognizance.

"I'm baffled as anyone else," Dollaz told The Shade Room on Jan. 26. Since he lives in Dallas, he said he did not learn about his daughter's arrest until her mother, Miracle Hall, told him. He also responded to critics who called him out for her working at Kroger, adding that Trowers wants to work and "not call daddy for everything."

As for his daughter's situation, Dollaz said he was not aware of how long she and Tatum have been involved. "I don't condone shooting, I don't condone violence, I don't condone any of that," he said. "But at the end of the day, I'm never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid either."

Trowers' mother, who also appeared on Love & Hip Hop, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly shooting her husband. Hall claimed self-defense and her aggravated assault charges were dropped. "It was a domestic violence situation with Miracle, the same as it was with Ashley," Dollaz told The Shade Room. "Two women were defending themselves, and I'm always going to stand by. Just like when Miracle shot her husband, I stood by her, and I want to stand by my daughter."

Dollaz, born Richard Ashton Martin-Trowers, is a music executive and manager who began his career at Bad Boy Records. He was a supporting cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York for its first eight seasons before being promoted to a main cast member for its final two years. He appeared in several spin-offs and specials. The VH1 series finished its 10-season run in March 2020, and some of its cast members moved to Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta to continue their stories.

