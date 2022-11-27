'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'

Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.

Being in a paradise island like Jamaica was a breath of fresh air. "The food was bomb, the ambiance was amazing. Jamaicans are so humble and welcoming. The hospitality was amazing. I really enjoyed being in Jamaica, and I can't wait to go back," she added. As with all reality shows, there were some bumps in the road. "Having some type of misunderstanding with another celebrity, rapper, artist, influencer, etcetera, so it was a little bit different because of personality issues, but I'll say this: at the end of the day, I really felt the family aspect of it," she noted, referring to Spice, a Jamaican artist.

"I admire her so much as a woman, as an entrepreneur, as an artist. I love how she represents her country, her people, her humbleness. We had already spoken on many occasions through social media but never had the possibility of meeting each other and really getting to know each other," Le Negra said.

Despite such, she learned a valuable lesson. "Listening to a lot of their stories made me realize how a lot of us are so different but the same, how we've gone through similar struggles. When you really get to hear their story, you understand why they are the way that they are," she said.