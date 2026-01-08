‘Love After Lockup’ Personality’s Husband Just Got Arrested

A Love After Lockup couple are facing serious charges after being arrested last fall. A news station reports Keith Michael Collier, and his wife Latisha, both of whom appeared on the We tv reality series, were arrested in November 2025 on drug possession charges.

Keith faces two more drug charges after police said he sold K2 to a confidential source in October. He was arrested on two counts of controlled substance violation, both Class C felonies, per legal documents. He reportedly conducted a hand-to-hand transaction that police observed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keith was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond. Police said they found two ounces of marijuana in the couple’s car during their previous arrest. Keith was charged with possession with intent to deliver, while Latisha Collier was charged with drug possession.

This isn’t their first run-in with the law. Latisha has faced multiple legal issues including accusations of scamming clients through her tax preparation services. Keith was released early in 2024 after serving a 14-year prison sentence for distributing crack cocaine.

Latisha has other charges that also range from driving with a suspended license to felony check fraud. Prosecutors allege she ran a tax-prep and bookkeeping business called Boss Tax and Accounting, which she then used to access clients’ money and personal information for her own purchases. She has a felony charge from August 2025 in which prosecutors accused her of stealing another client’s identity and using it in a housing scam.

Love After Lockup premiered in 2018 and has been on for seven seasons. The series chronicles couples who meet their potential future spouses for the first time once they are released from prison. Trying to acclimate back into society proves to be difficult for the formerly incarcerated as they deal with societal pressures, various barriers, and familial issues.