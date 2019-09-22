‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Reveals Son Lawrence Underwent Major Surgery

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo revealed on Instagram Friday that her son Lawrence “Larry” Caputo Jr. needed surgery this week. The operation was required to repair his ACL, Caputo revealed. The TLC star’s friends and family sent their well-wishes to Larry in the comments section.

“Just like his Momma my poor baby [blue heart emoji] had to have ACL surgery this week,” Caputo wrote. She added the hashtag “ACL surgery is no joke.”

Larry did not comment on his injury himself. He has not used his Instagram page since June 16, when he marked Father’s Day by sharing a photo with his father and Caputo’s ex-husband, Larry Caputo Sr.

Caputo and Larry Caputo Sr. finalized their divorce in December 2018 after 28 years together. In addition to Lawrence, they are also parents to daughter Victoria Caputo. Victoria got engaged to Michael Mastrandrea in February, and Caputo has been helping out with the wedding planning.

“The wedding planning has begun,” Caputo told Extra in May. “Victoria just knows what she wants and it always works out. Nothing crazy, very laid back…. I have taken such a back seat. I said whatever she wants, within reason… and she is sticking to it.”

Caputo also described her relationship with her ex-husband as “fantastic,” adding, “We are great, we are planning. Our little girl is getting married.”

Both Victoria and Lawrence have not appeared on Long Island Medium as much as they used to. Caputo said the two have simply grown up.

“In all fairness, I mean, look our lives are all so different,” Caputo said in April, notes Good Housekeeping. “When we started Long Island Medium, little Larry just graduated college, Victoria just graduated high school. You know, they’re growing up. Larry lives in the city now. Victoria now too.”

Long Island Medium launched in 2011 and will be returning for another season on Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

“The thing that I love about Long Island Medium is that it’s my life,” Caputo told The Morning Call last year. “I am still reading … the people on Long Island Medium, they’re still my clients, they’re on my waiting list – the people that have requested to see me. And it’s my life. It’s what’s going on in my life at this exact moment, and I’m very blessed.”

