‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Star Ronnie Shirley Reacts After Suspects Arrested in Killing of Son

Police in North Carolina have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley’s son. The tragic shooting happened in February at a memorial event honoring Xavier Smith after losing his life in a car crash.

Harley Shirley, 21, was shot in front of Smith’s home before the suspects fled, two victims were later found in the parking lot of a Sheetz nearby. Four suspects were taken into custody, including two teens who are unnamed, and Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, and Diana Sarah Jackson, 38. A fifth suspect is still being sought, 19-year-old Ferrell Jackson.

Shirley and Sophie Hagy were the victims of the shooting, with Hagy surviving the incident despite being paralyzed in the aftermath. Ronnie Shirley posted about the update in a short post, sharing the news of the arrest in the weeks after calling the shooter a “coward” on social media. Harley’s sister Lexy shared these sentiments.

“I can’t believe that a cowardly excuse of a human stole you from us,” Lexy wrote in the post. “I can’t even truly put into words how I feel; my heart is shattered, and I need one of your hugs now more than ever.”

Hunter is being held on a $1 million bond and is being charged as an accessory after the fact. Jackson was arrested for obstructing justice and is being held on $100,000 herself. The other two teens are being charged with murder and attempted murder. 19-year-old Jackson is also wanted for obstructing justice.

Ronnie Shirley starred on TruTV’s Lizard Lick Towing from 2011 through 2014, spinning off from All Worked Up. The show ran for four seasons before wrapping up, though Shirley continued to own and operate the towing company he started in 1998.

“He’s at peace now – waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon Big Shur – and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son,” Shirley wrote on social media shortly after the shooting.