A&E Orders 150 More ‘Live PD’ Episodes

A&E ordered another 150 episodes of Live PD, the reality show that follows police officers live as they respond to emergency calls.

The cable network put in the order, which totals 450 hours of programming in all, on Friday, ahead of its third season premiere.

“Live PD has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in ways we never imaged. Our viewers are passionate and are truly engaged with the show. In fact, they have helped law enforcement agencies find missing children and wanted fugitives,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, said in a statement. “We want to extend our thanks to our loyal viewers who have dubbed themselves the Live PD Nation, along with the communities and law enforcement agencies that have welcomed our cameras into their neighborhoods.

She continued, “The team at Big Fish Entertainment, along with our incredible on-air talent and studio and field crews have masterfully produced a technically challenging show week after week.”

“A&E has been an incredible partner in allowing us to stretch the legs of this growing franchise and, with the scale of this order, to push the envelope of broader access and understanding of law enforcement for viewers,” executive producer and Big Fish President Dan Cesareo added.

The series is produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment and hosted by Dan Abrams, Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin. It has been surprisingly popular on social media, becoming rare appointment viewing even for its Saturday episodes. In an era where more viewers are waiting to watch shows after they air, Live PD‘s live nature makes it must-watch programming when new episodes debut. The new episode order will bring the total count to 293 produced through 2019.

Since the show began in October 2016, its audience has grown by over 150 percent in total viewers, reaching an unprecedented series-high 2.7 million total viewers on April 7, 2018. Live PD helped A&E become the top TV network on Fridays and Saturdays for August among adults in the 25-54 and 18-49 demographics.

In addition to giving viewers a look at how police officers work, the producers struck a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to produce “Missing” segments. Thanks to Live PD viewer tips, seven missing children have been found. A “Wanted” segment has also led to 11 fugitives and suspects being caught, A&E said.

New episodes of Live PD air on A&E Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: A&E