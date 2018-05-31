‘Little Women: LA’ Star Tonya Banks Undergoes Plastic Surgery

Little Women: LA star Tonya Banks gave the old nip/tuck a try solo after friend Christy Gibel backed out of their plastic surgery pact.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality TV show, Banks, 53, recruited Gibel, 40, to undergo vaginal rejuvenation surgery and liposuction alongside her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to get something done, whether it’s a [breast] reduction or just a lift,” Banks told her friend. “With age, it’s like gravity was just like, BAM! And I work out a lot.”

She added: “I’m at a point in my life where I want to refresh myself. …As I get older, my boss body has become more blob body. I’m all about fitness, but there ain’t no fighting Father Time.”

While meeting with the plastic surgeons, the women learn that while their rejuvenation can be done with just local anesthesia, any kind of liposuction or reduction requires going completely under — frightening Gibel, who had a near-death experience under anesthesia during a prior neck surgery.

As the big day drew near, Banks was ready to go under the knife, but Gibel backed out last minute.

“I want a new me, but I don’t know if the risk of going under is worth the reward!” Gibel told the cameras. “Even though I was excited about doing this, I don’t know that I can ever get over my fear of going under the knife.”

She did, however, elect to undergo the laser vaginal surgery.

“I really wish that I had my partner in crime to go through liposuction with me,” Banks revealed in her confessional. “I want Christy to have the same great results as me.”

She was so excited to get her procedure done, with a lot of requests for the doctor, but once she saw herself all marked up, she started to have second thoughts about her surgical future. “I hope I didn’t go too crazy too fast,” she said.

In the end, it’s clear Banks is happy with her results, posting photos of her rockin’ bod all over social media.

“This is what working out will get you!” she captioned this May Instagram in part, hashtagging “lil boss body” and “thick thighs save lives.”

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tonya Banks