‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Joe Gnoffo

There’s another member of the Little Women: LA family on the way as Terra Jolé announced Thursday that she and husband Joe Gnoffo were expecting their third child together. The Lifetime couple, parents already to 3-year-old son Grayson and 4-year-old daughter Penelope, confirmed they were pregnant again to PopCulture.com, revealing Jolé’s due date was coming up this spring.

“Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the spring with our new blessing!” the parents said in a joint statement, with Jolé adding, “So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy. We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolé added to PEOPLE that she is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, saying that while it was “not planned,” the couple can’t wait to add another baby to their family: “This child will forever be a blessing.”

The Little Women: LA Executive Producer and star revealed in May 2018 that their son Grayson was also a little person, having the same kind of dwarfism as his father, called pseudoachondroplasia.

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”

“We knew no matter the results, it would not change how much we absolutely love our family that’s now officially a ‘little’ family,” she continued. “Joe and I are both so happy to announce and confirm that our son is a little person.”

Penny, who has achondroplasia like her mother, has also dealt with a series of health issues stemming from her hydrocephalus diagnosis, requiring a number of brain surgeries. Wednesday, Jolé revealed on her YouTube channel that Penny is “officially walking” without the help of anyone else.

“All she wants to do is walk walk walk everywhere,” the proud mom says in the milestone video. “I love it. We love it. We’re so proud of her.”

Photo credit: Achim Harding/Getty Images