‘Little Women: LA’ Personality Terra Jole Learns Result of Son’s Dwarfism Test

The results are in! Little Women: LA personality Terra Jolé finally learned whether her son Grayson is a little person like she and husband Joe Gnoffo in Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime show.

The 21-month-old boy was determined to have pseudoachondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism Jolé’s husband has. Jolé has a different form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she told PEOPLE Wednesday. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”

“We knew no matter the results, it would not change how much we absolutely love our family that’s now officially a ‘little’ family,” she continued. “Joe and I are both so happy to announce and confirm that our son is a little person.”

On the show, the couple had disagreed about what they thought the results of the test would be, with Jolé predicting the tests would prove him of average height and Gnoffo predicting he would test positive for pseudoachondroplasia.

When the bloodwork came back, Gnoffo was happy with the news, but Jolé feared about the unknown health problems that often come with pseudoachondroplasia, and which Gnoffo has experienced himself.

“You’re gonna be just like me buddy, you’re welcome,” Gnoffo told his son.

“I feel like his body is in perfect condition, but everything that I’ve read, their cells … they start changing around 2 and 3,” said Jolé, 37.

“Do you wish he was average?” Jolé asked her husband, who jokingly responded, “No, we’re going to save on pants! He’s going to be able to wear those pants forever.”

“I definitely think that Joe often jokes to dodge serious matters,” Jolé said. “I think with everything Joe has been through with surgeries, I’m sure he has concerned for his son.”

But even if he does develop health problems like dad, Gnoffo was confident their child would live a happy, full life.

“Even if he does [need surgeries], I’ve thrived, succeeded,” Gnoffo said. “He can do the same.”

Jolé’s daughter Penelope “Penny” Charlevoix, 3, has the same type of dwarfism as her mom, and the reality personality broke down during a recent Access Hollywood interview while discussing the difficulties she has faced so far growing up.

“She’s still working on walking, and we’re still in the process of that,” Jolé told the outlet. “It’s been difficult because like I said, my son’s in daycare but my daughter sadly can’t get into the — oh my gosh. I was not going to go here. [She] can’t go into a daycare until she can walk.”

