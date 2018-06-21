‘Little Women: LA’ Ladies Talk Sex Toys in Exclusive Clip

The Little Women: LA cast is not afraid to get personal on camera!

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, newly-single Tonya Banks makes clear her feelings about sex toys after being gifted a dildo by co-star Terra Jole.

“That dildo she gave me was so big, it would have given me a hysterectomy,” she jokes to Jole, co-star Elena Gant and Gant’s husband Preston. “That thing was as big as my dog! It was as big as my little dog, my Yorkie.”

Later, to the cameras, she explains that she might not be in a relationship, but she wasn’t willing to get THAT creative yet.

“Ladies, no piece of plastic — I don’t care what kind of tricks it does — nothing will replace a real man,” she declares.

Banks may have called off her engagement to Kerwin Johnson earlier in the season, but she might not be a single lady for long, she reveals during a ladies’ getaway to Solvang, California.

“This was supposed to be a girls’ trip, but being forced to hang out with all these heifers is making me hate the fact that I’m single,” she says in another Lifetime preview for Wednesday’s episode.

Later, the Lil Boss founder reveals that she has been thinking about longtime friend Jaa in a more-than-friendly way.

“There is no way this is going to end well,” Gant tells the camera.

It’s not clear what Banks’ current relationship status is, but what might be causing her friend’s concern is her unfinished business with her ex.

Johnson and Banks have been on-again and off-again a number of times over the 30 years they spent together, but friends and fans were still shocked to hear that Banks had called off their engagement in a March episode of the show.

But soon after she had asked her former fiance to move out of the house they shared, Banks revealed she was having some second thoughts about ending things for good.

“When I first told Kerwin I wanted to end things, I thought it would force him to fight for our relationship,” she said in an April episode. “But now that he’s packing, I don’t know how to fix it or if I can fix it. Hell, I don’t know what I want.”

Talking to her friend Jasmine Sorge, she added, “My head is telling me no, but my heart still loves him.”

Can you say rebound?

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime