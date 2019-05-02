‘Little Women: LA’: Jasmine Sorge Teases Fans Will See ‘Different Side’ of Mika Winkler

Jasmine Sorge and Mika Winkler definitely didn’t start on the right foot, but the Little Women: LA star is teasing fans will get to see a “different side” of the spitfire new cast member that will leave them “surprised.”

Prior to Thursday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Sorge opened up to PopCulture.com about her journey with Winkler, from calling her a NSFW name in Spanish to maybe even a possible friendship.

Following last season’s drama, in which Terra Jole’s friend alienated nearly everyone else in the Little Women: LA cast with her antics and “tell it like it is” attitude, Sorge admitted she wasn’t thrilled to hear that Winkler would be moving to L.A. full-time.

“Knowing that I have to see Mika a little bit more was kind of like,” she told PopCulture, making a face. “But you guys just might be surprised of what’s to come.”

Elaborating, Sorge explained, “I get to, when it comes to Mika, I get to see where she comes from and a little bit more of her background and to meet her family. She shows me a different side of her that I never thought that I would like.”

The two might even end up as friends, the reality person implied, saying, “Mika and I didn’t start off very well, but most of my close friends, I did not like in the beginning. So you guys will just have to see how it all ends.”

Aside from possibly making amends with Winkler, Sorge has had to balance her dreams of becoming a pop star with the love and obligations she has to her family, but despite the emotional turmoil fans have seen her go through, Sorge learned a major lesson about herself at the end of everything.

“The biggest lesson I learned this season is to not care what other people think, just be myself and go for what I believe in,” she told PopCulture. “Shoot for the stars, because you truly only live once.”

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime