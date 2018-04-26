‘Little Women: LA’ Star Elena Gant Accused of Backstabbing Jasmine Sorge

These business partnerships are tearing the Little Women: LA ladies apart!

Amid Terra Jolé’s feud with Tonya Banks over her controversially-named wine brand, Black Girl Moscato, Jasmine Sorge’s relationship with Elena Gant is under pressure over another business venture during Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime show.

When Gant decided to ask Jolé to pair with her to launch a mobile beauty bar, Sorge felt left out, having offered her assistance early on while helping her friend develop the idea.

“I talked to Jasmine about it, and I said, ‘Let’s negotiate, like this is what I offer, and tell me what you envision, what you’re gonna do there.’” Gants told Jolé when asked why she would abandon her friend for this business partnership. “And I just didn’t have a good feeling about it, so we kind of squashed it.”

She went on to imply pretty directly that Sorge has a hard time finishing what she starts.

“I know that Jasmine knows more about this industry and stuff, but she has a lot of ideas, for example eyelash extension line, but does she so anything with them? She doesn’t,” she said. “I just don’t think we see eye to eye on this.”

Sorge, meanwhile, didn’t know their partnership had been “squashed.”

“Me and Elena are so close, I didn’t think she would do something like that to me behind my back,” Sorge told castmate Christy Gibel upon learning the news.

Hurt feelings turned into a full-on brawl at Sorge’s party to celebrate her Latin heritage, especially when she heard Jolé would be offered a 50/50 deal, when she was only offered a 70/30.

“It’s like she doesn’t believe in me,” Sorge told Jolé. “Do you know what I love about this whole conversation? It’s finding out who Elena really is and the s— she can do behind my back. I don’t want a friend like that.”

Later, despite her vow to not get into it with Gant at her Latin festival, Sorge brought up her newfound knowledge of the business deal that wasn’t.

“Right now, you’re not being smart business-wise, because you’re going with someone who doesn’t know anything about hair,” Sorge told Gant, who defended herself by saying the two weren’t on the same page when it came to the initial deal they discussed.

And when Sorge accused Gant of getting close to people who benefit her in the moment, Gant went off about her perception of Sorge as a businessperson.

“You’ll go 50/50 with Terra, but not me?” Sorge yelled at her friend.

“Because she does stuff, Jasmine!” Gant retorted, adding, “It’s going to ruin our friendship.”

“It is,” Sorge agreed, “Because you went behind my back!”

And Gant isn’t looking to go into business with Jolé now either, now that she spilled the details to Sorge.

“I don’t need anyone!” she said.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

