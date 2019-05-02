‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Zach and Tori Roloff Get Candid About Family Expansion: ‘Want a Little Pack’

Zach Roloff and wife Tori’s son is barely 2 years old, but the Little People, Big World stars are already thinking about expanding their family. The reality TV couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jackson, into the world in May 2017 and he’ll be a big brother before fans know it if his parents have their way.

The couple recently opened up to Us Weekly about having more children, revealing that they “have plans” for a much bigger family sometime in the future. Roloff, 28, told the outlet their dream is to have at least four kids, but they’re open to more. He even somewhat jokingly said, “I want a little pack.”

“We want a family. I would love four of five kids. I want a little pack,” Roloff told Us. “Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

Tori, 27, echoed that sentiment, telling the magazine it’s all in God’s hands. Whatever the plan, they’re “ready for it.”

“It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever,” the said.

In the meantime, Roloff and Tori are enjoying watching their son Jackson learn and grow. The 23-month-old is “running a lot more,” the proud dad revealed, and is starting to copy his parents’ mannerisms. The TLC personality told Us Jackson is doing great, and “can understand more” as he gets older.

“He’s talking more, he’s mimicking more [and] he can understand more. … He’s just doing everything a little bit better lately,” Roloff shared.

The couple revealed in October 2018 that they learned at 34-weeks into Tori’s pregnancy that Jackson, like his father, had dwarfism. Tori talked with fans about that during an Instagram Q&A, according to In Touch Weekly. She said that it’s uncommon for parents to know at that point, but her doctor “had a little more of a heads up.”

“We actually found out when I was 34 weeks pregnant,” she said in an Instagram Story response.

Tori was open about her fears and concerns about Jackson having dwarfism during her pregnancy. According to In Touch, she admitted at one point that it was a “scary” thought, adding that she struggled to cope with the possibility that her song would be “different.” Tori and her husband both were adamant that they would love “whatever pops out,” however.

When their son arrived, Roloff — who knows what it’s like to grow up with dwarfism — opened up to PEOPLE about raising a dwarf child. He noted that dwarf children need more of a push, but said that he didn’t intend to parent any different than he would have if his son had been born without the condition.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” he said. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

He noted at the time that the world has changed a lot since he was a kid, and “People are more open to diversity.” Roloff said at the time that he was optimistic about his son’s future, and that he’d be able to achieve whatever dreams he should have regardless of his stature.

“Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now,” the reality TV star said at the time.