‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Congratulates Sister Molly and Husband Joel on New Chapter

There’s big news in the Little People, Big World family, with Molly Roloff and husband Joel Silvius purchasing a new home in Spokane, Washington together.

While Molly keeps her personal life mostly private, even setting her Instagram to just family and friends, brother Zach Roloff took to his own account to congratulate the couple.

“My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house!” he wrote alongside a photo of the trio, as well as his wife Tori and 1-year-old son Jackson. “Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them.”

Included in the slideshow were photos of Molly and Joel’s home, which appears to be a ranch-style home with a covered porch and yellow door.

The couple also appeared to host an Easter celebration over the weekend not only for her brother and sister-in-law, but also mom Amy Roloff, her boyfriend Chris Marek, brother Jacob Roloff, and his fiancée Isabel Rock.

Amy shared photos of the group posing in front of the new home Tuesday, writing in the caption, “Easter- so happy to spend it [with] family and Chris and celebrate Jesus. Had a blast hanging out at Molly and Joel’s house in Spokane. Got back yesterday and I’m still relishing the great time I had and missing everyone.”

Dad Matt Roloff, meanwhile, appears to have celebrated the holiday on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sharing photos from his time watching a yacht race while eating dinner.

It’s no secret that Matt and Amy have a difficult time getting along since their divorce, and Zach has been open about the effect their disagreements have had on their children who still live close.

“The farm has drama attached to it, and my mom and dad are drama,” he confessed in an episode of Little People, Big World earlier this month. “I’ve learned that as I get older, it can be very emotionally draining to get wrapped up in their roller coaster.”

“I kind of stay out of my mom and dad’s thought processes with the farm,” he added of the ongoing fight over what should become of Roloff Family Farm.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

