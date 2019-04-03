‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Braces for Selling of Family Farm

Could baby Jackson’s first be the last birthday the Roloff family celebrates in the family farm?

A new sneak peek for the Little People, Big World season premiere finds the Amy and Zach Roloff cleaning up one of the barns to make room for the upcoming celebration, as the mother and son discuss the possibility of letting go of the beloved family property.

As Zach and Amy work hard to clean the barn, Amy reflects on the momentous occasion.

“I’m excited we can celebrate Jackson’s first birthday here, but with the family doing all different things now and sometimes they’re able to come, sometime they’re not… who knows how many other birthdays we’ll be able to celebrate here,” she tells Zach in a new sneak peek released on Facebook.

“Yeah, it does feel like it’s winding down on that,” Zach responds.

Zach then opens up to his mother about how even though it is painful now to think about possibly giving up the farm, time would help heal the wounds eventually.

“It’s going to be a sad, sad day if we sell the farm, but also it’s been a great thing for the last, you know — just because it goes away doesn’t mean that negates all the greatness we had with it,” Zach tells the camera in an interview.

“I love my dad, but my dad doesn’t feel like the family appreciates it,” he adds in the clip. “We don’t feel like he includes us. It’s his way or the highway. So, it’s been like a sour point too between the family.”

Later, Amy tells her son that she believes his father is ready to move on with his life.

Zach then reflects on how the farm worked in harmony when both Amy and Matt ran the farm together, but since the divorce it is not healthy for that dynamic to remain the same.

At the end of the clip, Amy recalls organizing birthday parties for other members of the family in the past.

“If the farm does go away, I would be sad,” Amy tells the camera. “Whatever happens to the farm I think it’s kinda nice that at least one grandchild is having their first birthday on the farm.”

Could the Rolofs really be getting ready to let go of the farm? Will Jackson’s birthday go smoothly despite the family tension? Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.