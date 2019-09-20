‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Major Update in Daughter’s Nursery

Tori Roloff is now just months away from welcoming her second child with husband Zack Roloff, and the Little People, Big World star is busy at work getting things around the house in order. Earlier this week, the TLC reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she and her husband are making progress on their little girl’s nursery, though they aren’t giving away any sneak peeks just yet.

“I can’t wait to show you all her nursery. It’s coming together and I’m so proud of it,” Roloff, 28, wrote, In Touch Weekly reports. “It’s not finished yet though! I still have some details to fill in but will share when it’s all done.”

Putting the nursery together has been no easy feat. As revealed in August, the couple decided that before welcoming their daughter, their firstborn, son Jackson, would need to hit a major milestone: moving into a big boy bed. The transition was seamless, as evident in a sweet snap Roloff shared with her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 22, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

“First night in his big boy bed! You can stop growing now Jackson!” she captioned a gallery of images of Jackson’s new room, revealing in the comments section of the post that she and her husband decided it was time for the upgrade simply because they didn’t want to have two cribs in their home.

“We’re having a baby and didn’t want to buy another crib,” she wrote in response to a fan’s question. “haha that’s how we decided he was ready!”

After welcoming Jackson in May of 2017, Roloff and her husband announced in May of this year that they are expecting their second child together, a baby girl set to arrive in November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

In the months since that exciting announcement, Roloff has brought fans along with her on her difficult pregnancy journey by documenting it on social media, opening up about the less than glamorous aspects, including her struggles with her body image.