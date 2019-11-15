‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals She’s Experiencing Braxton Hicks Contractions

Tori Roloff keeps getting closer to the birth of her little girl! The Little People, Big World star revealed Thursday on her Instagram Story that she is experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions ahead of her November due date, but that people shouldn’t get “too excited” thinking delivery is imminent.

“Fun fact of the day: Sneezing while having a Braxton Hick is straight up [miserable],” the pregnant TLC star, 24, wrote on her Story. “Don’t get too excited. I’ve had Braxton Hicks since like 16 weeks.”

Roloff and husband Zach Roloff announced in May that their 2-year-old son Jackson would be a big brother, writing on Instagram at the time, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November. Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

During her second pregnancy, Roloff has been open about struggling with her body image, writing in July, “I have had a harder time accepting my body. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. … Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes, don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

She added, “It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way. Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift, and I’m trying trust me.”

Just last month, Roloff clapped back at a follower who called her “fat,” writing on her Instagram Story, “I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck.”

“I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever,” she continued. “Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

