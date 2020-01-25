‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals When TLC Series Returns

It won’t be too much longer for TLC fans anticipating the return of Little People, Big World. As shared by series star, Tori Roloff, the mother-of-two recently revealed to fans when they can expect another dose of the beloved reality TV family and from the sounds of it, it’s a lot sooner than we thought.

As shared via Instagram and first shared by InTouch Weekly, Roloff replied to a fan inquiring when the new season airs, revealing that it would be “this spring!” The exciting news means the Roloff family chronicles will return less than a year after the previous season ended last June.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A lot of things have happened since the show ended its 19th season last summer. For starters, both Roloff and her sister-in-law, Audrey had their second baby — a girl and a boy, respectively, with their husbands, Zach and Jeremy. Roloff welcomed daughter, Lilah Ray on Nov. 19 with Zach, while Audrey welcomed their son, Bode James with Jeremy on Jan. 8. There is no doubt the new season will highlight the women’s pregnancy journeys.

Another possibility is the show might continue the storyline about Zach’s health. Last season, Zach had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a disconcerting new health problem that caused pain over most of his body, making it difficult pick up 1-year-old son Jackson.



“I’ve been having a lot of pain in my back and my legs,” he explained at the time. “There’s like a tightness to my thighs, there’s a weakness in my knees. Something’s not going right.”

Zach wasn’t sure what could have triggered his symptoms, but after whatever was going on caused him to be “paralyzed for a minute” while holding Jackson, the couple made sure to get things checked out with an official MRI.

“It’s scary, because I can’t help him, and it’s also like we don’t know what’s causing the issue,” Roloff admitted.

Another potential angle to cover in the upcoming season would be matriarch, Amy moving away from the farm into a new home ahead of her wedding to fiancé, Chris Marek. The previous season ended with Amy selling her half of the farm to her ex-husband, Matt as she planned to move out of her farmhouse. Amy has since shared all the progress being made in the move and what’s ahead for her personally.

Photo credit: YouTube / TLC