‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff ‘Couldn’t Ask for Anything Better’ in New Photo With Daughter Lilah

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray Roloff, on Nov. 19 and they cannot stop gushing over their new bundle of joy. On Friday and Saturday, Roloff shared a collection of photos on her Instagram Story, letting her fans know that she “couldn’t ask for anything better.” The couple are also parents to son Jackson, who was born in May 2017.

One of the new photos showed all four Roloffs sitting on a couch, with Lilah laying on Roloff’s chest. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. Thank you God for these three human beings,” she wrote in the caption. Another absolutely adorable black and white image showed Lilah and Jackson laying together, with three smiling-with-hearts emojis above them.

Roloff also shared a very brief clip from the hospital, showing Lilah looking up at her mother. “Cross eyed hiccup milk queen,” Roloff captioned the video.

Roloff and Zach shared the news of Lilah’s birth on Friday, with Roloff publishing a photo of Lilah fast asleep and a black and white photo of the family of four in the hospital.

“Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the family sweet baby girl.”

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” Tori said in a statement to Us Weekly. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Since Lilah was born, other members of the Roloff family have already met her, including grandmother Amy Roloff. Amy shared a photo from the hospital, with Lilah in her arms.

“My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved so much already,” Amy wrote. “She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family. I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them. Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

“Another absolutely precious grand baby .. love her sooo much already,” Lilah’s grandfather, Matt Roloff, added.

Zach’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff, wife of his brother Jeremy Roloff, also met Lilah. Audrey shared several clips from the hospital visit, adding, “Got to meet my precious niece Lilah last night… congrats [Zach] and [Tori] we love her so much already.”

Roloff and Zach announced they were expecting their second child in May and kept her fans up to date with every major step of her pregnancy. She also brushed off critics who body shamed her while she was pregnant.

“This account is meant to be a place of love and kindness. For every terrible message I get, I get 47,293,739 messages of love,” Roloff wrote of her Instagram page, just days before welcoming Lilah. “I love my fans so much and I love sharing my life with you all. Just remember to be kind to one another. Always. Thank you guys for always keeping it real with me. I’m only here to do me. And if that means eating a milkshake a day, guess what? I’M HERE FOR IT.”

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC