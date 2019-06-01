‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Reveals Baby Bump to Fans With New Photo

Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff shared a major pregnancy update with fans on Friday, taking to social media with a selfie featuring her adorable baby bump.

After revealing to fans earlier this month that she and husband, Zach Roloff were expecting their second child later this year, Roloff took to Instagram on May 31 to share a snapshot cradling her tummy while facing the mirror and sporting a wine-red colored dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby is starting to make her appearance,” she wrote on the caption of the photograph shared to her Instagram Story.

Roloff and her husband, Zach announced the news with the help of their 2-year-old son, Jackson in a photo shoot shared to their social media on May 13, revealing to fans that they are expecting a “sweet baby girl.”

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the couple told Us Weekly at the time of the news. Days prior to the announcement,

Though Roloff admitted she is thrilled to welcome a second child, she divulged to fans on social media that she is a bit nervous about being pregnant in the dead of summer, adding that it is going to be “interesting” no doubt. With her second child due this November, the TLC star answered questions in a Q&A shared to the social network, saying she expects a long, difficult ride.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions,” she said when asked if her pregnancy had “been easier or harder” this time around. “I’ve got all the symptoms this time.”

Most recently, Roloff shared that she has been experiencing some horrible migraines amid her pregnancy in a post shared to Instagram, with hopes followers could help with tried, tested and true remedies.

“Help!” she wrote in the caption of a photo she shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Safe remedies for migraines during pregnancy. I’m doing.” In the photo, which has since been archived on Roloff’s own account, the pregnant reality star can be seen lying down and staring into the camera.

As Roloff hunts down for a remedy, she is also taking the time to share the struggles she faces being mother to son, Jackson, who was born with dwarfism like his father, Zach. In a heartbreaking post shared to her account this week, Roloff spoke about all the ways her son is “different” despite seeming like any other toddler. However, she goes on to share how one moment forced her to confront her son’s differences and the impact his dwarfism has on his life.

“Today pointed out that he is different and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join,” she wrote. “Jackson wanted so bad[ly] to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!). It was harder for me than it was for him for sure. It was really the first time I was hit in the face with the fact my child is different.”

Roloff adds she is “proud” of her husband and his outlook on it all, but even more proud for the “son who brushes things off with ease.”

“I pray they both continue to do this,” she continued. “In the words of [Jeremy Roloff]: If a bad attitude would fix it — I would have one. This was also just a reminder of why I love [Disneyland] so much: The land of no height requirements! This kid is meant to bring light to this world this I know for sure.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.