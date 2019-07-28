‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Puts Baby Bump Front and Center Amid Romantic Anniversary Cruise

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a romantic cruise around the Willamette River in Oregon Friday. This also gave Roloff an opportunity to show off her growing baby bump, as the couple are expecting their second baby together. The baby bump was front and center in the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT

“Cruising around the Willamette with my favorite person was a perfect way to spend our anniversary! Love you so much babe uh,” Roloff wrote, adding the hashtag “story of Zach and Tori.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos earned a loving comment from Zach’s father, Matt Roloff.

“This is the best,” Matt wrote. “[Tori] you encourage him. [Zach] in all the right directions. And he does you as well. What a wonderful match! Happy anniversary!!”

Fans wished the couple a happy anniversary as well.

“Happy anniversary. You two are awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations – I love having been able to watch your journey from the very beginning – when you were two ‘kids’ – thank you for sharing,” another fan wrote.

“Have a wonderful anniversary love you guys God bless,” a third fan wrote.

Roloff and Zach announced they are expecting their second child in May. The baby girl is due in November and will join older brother Jackson, 2.

Since May, Roloff has been providing fans with updates on the pregnancy, which has been “a lot harder on me” than her first, she said earlier this month.

“Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

The couple also shared an ultrasound image, which led fans to ask if they know the baby will be born with dwarfism. The gene runs in the Roloff family and each of their children have 50 percent chance of inheriting. Jackson was diagnosed with the condition. Roloff said they will not know until after the baby is born.

“[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. “We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”

She continued, “They do track dwarfism from 24 weeks to like 32-ish weeks… That’s when we found out with Jackson, but it’s never a diagnosis until they’re born.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff