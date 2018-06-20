‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Says Baby No. 2 Won’t Be for ‘a While’

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff are shutting down the pregnancy rumor mill…at least for now.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC reality show, the couple had a somewhat joking conversation about having another baby while planning son Jackson’s first Christmas.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

“Ooh, nope,” she said, only half-joking. “We’re not having kids for a while. We’re gonna get a dog.”

Although Zach responded with a soft, “no…,” it seemed like Tori was feeling pretty strongly about her desire to remain a three-person family for a bit.

Later, a bit more seriously, Tori gave a closer look at her timeline for getting pregnant again. “After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she told the cameras, “but I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

And Zach isn’t even stopping at making Jackson a brother just once over.

“Being a dad’s been great. Jackson’s the cutest little thing,” he said. “I would love to have a little pack, so I definitely want to have more kids.”

At least Zach is in good company when it comes to navigating fatherhood! Brother Jeremy Roloff, who welcomed daughter Ember in September alongside wife Audrey, opened up about getting to celebrate milestones with his brother in Tuesday’s episode.

“It’s really cool that Zach and I get to go through this process of becoming fathers and fatherhood side-by-side. It’s just a very special thing that not a lot of people get to experience.”

Tori gave birth to Jackson on May 12, 2017, revealing shortly after the birth that the baby has the same form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, as his dad.

At the time, the two opened up about how proud they are to be raising a child who has dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.

Since then, fans have been keeping a very close eye on Tori’s belly, looking to see if she is giving any hint of expecting. The reality personality has shot down most speculation, but now that fans have a timeline, maybe they’ll leave her alone a little bit.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Zach Roloff