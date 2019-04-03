‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Faces Health Concern That Could Lead to Paralysis

Zach Roloff is facing a serious health crisis in Season 14 of Little People, Big World.

In a trailer released Tuesday for the upcoming season of the popular TLC series, Roloff seeks professional help after he begins to experience severe back pain, which a doctor reveals could potentially “lead to paralysis.”

The new trailer was released Tuesday just hours ahead of the Season 14 premiere.

“I’ve been having a lot of pain in my back,” Roloff says in the video after his wife, Tori, warns him from carrying their son, Jackson, down the stairs, a task he isn’t supposed to do.

Later, Roloff, Tori, and Jackson are all seen at a doctor’s office after the reality star decides to seek help from a medical professional.

“If there’s compression of the spinal cord, then that could lead to paralysis,” the doctor informs Roloff.

This is not the first time that Roloff has faced health issues that have been documented on the series. During an episode that aired in 2017, he explained that he had been battling headaches and nausea for “many months.”

“I don’t really talk about it because there’s already so much happening,” Roloff, who had just become a father, said at the time. “Something’s wrong, here. I don’t know what it is, but it’s something…It’s like I’m on my deathbed!”

After speaking to his parents, with mom Amy suggesting that the symptoms could be side effects of a shunt that was implanted in his head as a baby to help drain fluids from his brain, Roloff sought medical help. Test results were inconclusive, though, and the doctor advice Roloff to keep a log of his symptoms.

Although the Little People, Big World star’s dwarfism has resulted in a number of health problems, his wife revealed that it has little impact on their marriage, stating that dwarfism is shrouded in the misconception that it’s a “limitation.”

According to Tori, the biggest obstacle is that she is “asked to reach the high shelf a lot.” She added that the height difference is also not a challenge, as she is “not trying to be shorter and he’s not trying to be taller” and she loves her husband “for his heart not his height.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.