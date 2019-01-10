‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Congratulates Jessa Duggar on Her Pregnancy

Worlds are colliding following the announcement that Counting On stars Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are expecting, with their fellow TLC star Tori Roloff happily reacting to the news.

On Wednesday, the Duggars announced that their family would be growing by one with the upcoming addition to the Duggar-Seewald household, marking the couple’s third children together.

“Happy news from the Seewald family! Baby #3 is on the way,” Duggar announced on Instagram.

Amid a sea of fans taking to the comments, section, Roloff, who stars on TLC’s Little People, Big World and shares son Jackson with husband Zach Roloff, penned her own message for the soon to be parents-of-three.

“Congratulations,” Roloff wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Duggar and Seewald announced that they were expecting their third child together on Wednesday, sharing a link to the exciting announcement on their blog.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring,” Duggar wrote. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl—though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Seewald continued in his own message. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

The little one on the way will join the couple’s two other children – Spurgeon Elliot, 3, whom they welcomed in November of 2015, and Henry Wilberforce, 23-months, whom they welcomed in February of 2017.

Just like his or hers big brothers, baby Seewald will likely be given a name that has special meaning to the Duggar family, with both Spurgeon and Henry drawing their names from prominent figures in the Christian faith.

Counting On Season 4 premieres on TLC on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.