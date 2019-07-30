‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Shares Photo of Growing Baby Bump

Audrey Roloff gave fans a quick peek at her growing baby bump on Monday while showing off a smocked dress that she couldn’t stop gushing over. She shared a video of herself in a mirror in a white and tan dress smocked just above her belly, resulting in the perfect outfit for her baby belly.

“I’ve had this dress for literally forever. I got it at a thrift store a very long time ago. But I just want to say, if you’re pregnant, anything that is smocked is just, like, the best maternity wear ever,” Roloff, 28, said in the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was the latest of a few baby bump updates the Little People, Big World alum has shared on social media lately. Last week, she shared a swimsuit photo as she celebrated her 28th birthday with friends and husband Jeremy while boating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

“Took a little break from convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake,” Roloff wrote alongside a set of photos. “Last minute pontoon boat rental=great decision. Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love. I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love. Bring on 28!”

In the photos, she donned a two-piece swimsuit showing off her belly.

The former TLC star announced with Jeremy earlier this month that they were expecting baby number two to join their family in January 2020, adding a little brother or sister to 1-year-old daughter Ember’s life.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Audrey added, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Jeremy’s twin, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori, also revealed earlier this year that they were expecting their second child, who will be the younger sister to their 2-year-old son Jackson.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor / Getty