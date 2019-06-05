‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Agrees to Family Farm Buyout

Amy Roloff is ready to leave Roloff Farms behind, agreeing to a buyout with ex Matt Roloff after more than three decades.

In Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, the TLC star finally decided after lengthy and frustrating negotiations with her ex-husband that living on the farm was no longer “healthy” for her, and that she needed to move on.

“This has been a huge, huge decision, and it’s probably caused me a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety and a lot of sadness,” she confessed ahead of her meeting with Matt. “It was hard to get to this place, but I think it’s time.”

“I’ve been dreading making this decision,” she continued. “I wish it came a lot quicker, but it didn’t. And so I did take the time. It wasn’t easy for me, but I’m glad it’s here now.”

Matt explained he wanted her to still feel welcome on the farm, and hoped she would be part of pumpkin season every year, but agreed that Amy moving on would be best for their family.

“I’m a little surprised Amy is choosing to sell her equity of the farm, but you know, it feels like it might be the right decision,” he told the camera. “I know it’s hard for her — it’s hard for both of us and she’s been raising her kids here for 30 years, but I do think it feels like it’s time to move on. “

Coming to the conclusion, Amy told her ex-husband, “I don’t think any decision was really a good one. I think it’s the best one, not only for right now, but I think in the future for me.”

“This farm worked for me because we had two people making it happen,” she added of her decision. “I can’t do it on my own. Everything for me has changed on the farm.”

The news didn’t come as a surprise to son Zach, who upon hearing his mom’s decision, admitted to her, “I think probably that’s the best choice. It will be harsh and quick, but then the road to recovery, I think will happen faster.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

