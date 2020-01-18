‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy and Matt Roloff Share Heartwarming Photos With Son Jacob on His Birthday

The Roloffs got to celebrate the birthday of one of their own on Jan. 17. Both Matt and Amy Roloff posted tributes to their son, Jacob Roloff, on Instagram in honor of the happy occasion. Amy’s Instagram post highlighted the fact that her young son is all grown up. She also gave a shoutout to his life as a married man (Jacob married Isabel Sofia Rock in September 2019).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jan 17, 2020 at 12:10pm PST

“Happy Happy Birthday Jacob!” Amy wrote, captioning a couple photos of herself and her youngest son. “What a wonderful year it has been for you. Now a married man. But you’ll always be my baby. I’m so proud of you and will continue to love reading and seeing and hearing all about your adventures with Isabel. Love you forever and always.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on Matt’s post, the Roloff family actually celebrated Jacob’s birthday a couple of days early. The patriarch of the Roloffs posted a photo from the celebration that featured himself, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Jacob, Isabel, and Tori and Zach Roloff’s son Jackson.

“Celebrating (a few days early) Jacobs 23rd birthday. !” he captioned simply. In the comments section of the post, Chandler revealed that Isabel planned the whole fun affair.

“Fun evening !” she wrote. “Thank you to Izzy for planning it…and to Jacob for having a reason to celebrate. HB.”

Just like Amy said in her own post, Jacob certainly had a wonderful year filled with growth, adventures, and, of course, a wedding. In September 2019, PEOPLE reported that Jacob and Isabel tied the knot in a farmhouse ceremony. One year prior to their nuptials, Isabel revealed the couple’s wedding date, and opened up about the emotional journey she had been on.

“This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety,” she wrote, per PEOPLE. But, as she continued to relate, Isabel couldn’t wait to spend the rest of her life with Jacob.

“I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that),” she continued. “Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough—ONE YEAR FROM TODAY—we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”