Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Leaving the Farm?

Amy Roloff is reportedly considering selling off the iconic Roloff farm.

Cafe Mom reported on Thursday that Roloff began tossing around the idea of selling the property when her ex-husband Matt Roloff announced he and girlfriend Caryn Chandler were moving to a new house in Arizona.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am in the process of purchasing a home in Arizona,” Matt wrote to a fan on Facebook in late May.

The Little People, Big World couple finalized their divorce in 2016, yet both continued to live on the family farm property.

“Coexisting with Amy has its ups and downs,” Matt said on a recent episode. “You know, there’s good days and bad days and we just take it day by day.”

He dished on the move on Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World.

“Caryn and I are looking to invest in property down there,” he said. “Amy and I have a lot of assets in the farm, so it’s really important that I start investing some of my personal money off the farm and really just having my own path that’s separate from Amy. I feel very committed to Caryn. Caryn and I are going on this adventure together, we are on this great track. So the idea of us having a vacation home that we share together, it’s interesting. I think we are going to take our relationship to the next level.”

Roloff also spoke about leaving the farm on a recent episode.

“Since the divorce, I’m looking at my house differently,” she said. “I have to consider the possibility of needing to move off the farm. I want to be prepared if that day were to come. What kind of leads me to the thought of moving off the farm is that a major thing broke, and that was the marriage.”

Roloff said in the same episode she wasn’t worried about the rest of her family growing apart as a result of losing the farm. She also brought up her current boyfriend Chris Marek, saying having a relationship with him has no impact on her decision.

“Chris is an important person in my life, but I have no set agenda — or time limit — on how we move forward,” she said. “I mean, look how much stuff I still have to figure out in my life. So until I solidify certain other things that are going on in my life, I don’t want Chris to get involved.”

Little People, Big World airs its next episode on Tuesday, June 12, on TLC.