‘Little People Big World’: Molly and Jacob Roloff Reunite With Family at Birthday Celebration

The Little People Big World Roloff family got together Sunday for a family reunion to celebrate Matt Roloff’s father Ron turning 80, with even Molly and Jacob Roloff joining. However, there were still some no-shows.

“The best weekend celebrating my dad’s 80th,” Matt wrote. “Can the diehard Roloff fans identify everyone In the clan? Hint: my sister Ruth has 3 daughters one married. My brother Sam has 3 kids… Audrey and Ember are there in spirit. Try to guess who’s who.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Siblings Molly and Jacob made rare appearances in the photo. Molly is rarely seen on Little People, Big World since she and husband Joel Silvius moved to Spokane, Washington. However, die-hard Roloff fans who follow their Instagram pages still get to see Molly, 24, whenever she visits the Roloff family farm in Oregon. Just last month, she stopped by to pose for photos with Jacob, which Amy shared on Instagram.

Matt’s family reunion photo also shows Jacob and his fiancee, Isabel Rock, notes Good Housekeeping. Jacob has not appeared on Little People Big World since 2016, when he expressed disagreement with how the show was made. Jacob and Rock plan to get marry next year.

Matt’s ex-wife Amy Roloff is understandably nowhere to be found in the photo. Based on Amy’s recent Instagram posts, she was having fun with friends at the beach. Matt and Amy divorced in 2016, and Matt is finally moving off the farm.

Jeremy Roloff also appeared solo in the photo. His wife Audrey Roloff and their daughter Ember were in there “in spirit,” as Jeremy hilariously held a cut-out of his family.

Notably, Jeremy and Audrey announced earlier this month they will no longer be appearing on Little People Big World.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

The couple will not be completely disappearing from the public spotlight though, since they wrote a book to be published soon.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff