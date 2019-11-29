‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Reveals Surprising Thanksgiving Trip Without Family, Girlfriend Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff might not be spending Thanksgiving Day with his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler or any of his four children’s families, but the Little People, Big World star is soaking in the “serious warm sunshine” of Cabo San Lucas with his friend Ty, reflecting on all the blessings of his life.

The TLC personality shared his somewhat surprising holiday plans on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of himself and his friend beaming for the camera.

“I didn’t want the day to slip by without sharing an important story of mine,” he began. “I was reflecting on my life and how Thankful I am for my expanding family and all the Wonderful amazing people in my life.”

He explained of his holiday plans, “I’m in Cabo San Lucas enjoying some serious warm sunshine with my travel buddy Ty (Caryn is in Arizona with her family). Ty and I will be headed there to catch up in a few days.. We are hoping there are some leftovers :).”

“Today however, I’m reminded of a song that my parents taught me as a very small child. …’This little light of mine… I’m gonna let it shine… this little light of mine… I’m gonna let it shine .. let it shine.. let it shine’ …. (everyday) all the time!!” he added to his followers, advising them to download a version from their favorite artists for a special smile.

“That songs is a mantra music tune I continue to try to live by every day,” he continued of the song’s significance. “I just played it for Ty and he got emotional because it’s such a powerful simple message that demonstrates the power God can have in your life helping You in shining Your light… Its not often easy but today is a great time to remember to shine Your Light everywhere You go…. I’m shining mine.. I hope You are too!!”

The message definitely resonated with Roloff’s followers, with one writing, “God bless you and all the light in your life. I am going to let it shine too.”

“We all have a inner light! That is powerful and amazing,” another added, while a third chimed in, “You are a ray of sunshine to so many. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.”

