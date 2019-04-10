‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Patience ‘Getting Kind of Thin’ With Ex Amy Over Farm Dispute

Matt Roloff is starting to grow tired of ex Amy Roloff‘s “indecision” when it comes with what to do with Roloff Family Farm.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff confided in girlfriend Caryn Chandler that their longtime disagreement of how to work out the property was beginning to wear on him.

“Something needs to change,” he told her. “Right now, I own half her house and she owns half my house. …My patience is getting kind of thin at this point about it.”

Chandler, who used to work as the Roloff Farm manager, agreed that “no decision is worse than a wrong decision,” adding, “I’m not working at the farm anymore, but as your girlfriend, not necessarily now your employee, I’m still way invested in the farm and the future and the family. I’ll always care about what you’re doing.”

“I appreciate that,” Roloff told her, adding to the camera, “It’s been a difficult adjustment, no doubt about it without her there. it’s summer now, but come pumpkin season, come fall, I’m really gonna be worried.”

Just because Amy hasn’t decided what she thinks isn’t the best move yet doesn’t mean Matt doesn’t have a gameplan all worked out.

“Probably the most logical option at this point is that I would keep this side where the [double-wide trailer] is, she would keep that side with her big house,” he told Chandler. “Put that in her name, that way I would be able to dissolve the property LLC, because we wouldn’t need it. And then we would just co-own the little farm and manage the Roloff Family Farm’s business, and that’s the most simplest way that she can keep her life exactly the way it is.”

Despite Roloff’s frustrations with his ex-wife, Chandler tried to see Amy’s side of the issue.

“Life is all about timing, and I don’t want to make everything messed up,” she told him. “The farm is a beautiful place, and I suppose it needs a little breathing room.”

Roloff joked that when they winter in their home in Arizona, he’s sure he’ll want to be done with the issue altogether, if not the farm in general.

“See, you’re all over the board too,” she told him. “I don’t know that you even know what you want.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC