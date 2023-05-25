'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Hospitalized

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff was hospitalized last week, the TLC star revealed on Monday. Roloff, 61, went in for a routine procedure, but said there were some "complications." He was told to rest for a few days but was "back in action" to start this week.

"Last week was a bit rough... Went in for what l thought was routine upper endoscopy to check out my esophagus... When things don't go as planned and the Doc tells [Roloff's fiancee Caryn Chandler], 'We had some complications,'" Roloff wrote. "Turns out I have some unexpected twists [and] turns leading down to the [stomach]. Good news is... I didn't need the computer chip and monitor installed! Scary news is more work to be done. Worst news is I had to take a few days off working and lay low... Back in action today!"

An upper endoscopy is used by doctors to examine a patient's upper digestive system using a tiny camera on a flexible tube, according to the Mayo Clinic. A gastroenterologist uses endoscopy to diagnose and treat conditions that affect the digestive system, which includes the esophagus, stomach, and part of the small intestine. Roloff did not explain what more "work" he will need. He told one fan he was "still under when things went crazy" and the "waiting room update scared Caryn pretty good."

Fans flooded Roloff's Instagram post with well-wishes. "Feel better Matt take good care of yourself," one fan wrote. "Hope you are ok," another commented. "Yikes! Glad you're okay. Get well soon," another wrote.

Roloff's son, Zach Roloff, 32, also underwent surgery this year. In February, he had a shunt revision procedure to repair a hollow tube placed in his brain that redirected cerebrospinal fluid into the body. Matt took to Instagram to ask fans for prayers before the surgery. Zach's wife, Tori Roloff, shared a scary picture of Zach in his hospital bed.

"It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering," Tori wrote on Feb. 9. "Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach's needs!"

Roloff and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also had reasons to celebrate this spring. In April, they got engaged after six years of dating. They plan to get married next year. "After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Roloff told PEOPLE. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."