‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Had to End His Trip With Caryn Chandler Early, But It’s Not All Bad News

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff had to cut his recent vacation with girlfriend Caryn Chandler short, but the TLC reality star did not let that keep him down. Roloff returned to Roloff Farms, where he got to spend more time with son Jeremy Roloff and his grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Roloff shared a photo of himself in a tractor with Jeremy at the farm.

“Unfortunately had to return to the Farm earlier then originally planned… but the good news is…. almost immediately got to see both the grandkids and this amazing man,” Roloff wrote in the caption. “Now I’m out to take advantage of having a few extra day here on the farm to get some work done.”

After spending time with his dad, Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff took a road trip to Salt Lake City without their daughter, Ember Jean. On Wednesday, Jeremy said the couple already arrived in Utah and shared an old photo with Ember sitting next to him in their truck.

Roloff did not say why they had to end the trip early. On Monday, Roloff and Chandler were in Arizona to see Hugh Jackman’s show in Glendale.

This was the couple’s second trip away from the Oregon farm in a month, as they also visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Chandler’s daughter Brittany late last month. Roloff spent part of that trip solo, as Chandler and her daughter went on an annual mother-daughter cruise.

The trip came after excerpts from Roloff’s ex-wife Amy Roloff‘s memoir resurfaced. In the book A Little Me, published in May, Amy alleges that Chandler and Roloff were communicating romantically before their marriage ended in 2016. Chandler was their farm manager.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” Amy wrote in her book.

She added, “In hindsight, I know I should have said something right away, but I didn’t. I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening. Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married?”

One fan accused Roloff of dating Chandler before the break-up on Instagram, but Roloff denied this.

“You couldn’t be further [from] the truth,” Roloff replied, reports InTouch Weekly.

Roloff later added, “Why is it so difficult to believe that people like you with less than 100 followers are even real people? Because you’re not! [Laugh Out Loud]. Bye!”

