Matt Roloff Confronts Ex Amy About Moving off ‘Little People, Big World’ Farm

The Roloff family is going through a time of transition.

“My life has changed. The family is going separate ways and in different directions,” family matriarch Amy Roloff says in a Little People, Big World promo of the upcoming season, seen here.

The long-awaited new season of the reality series returns next month to TLC, and will give fans an inside look at the family’s recent changes, including Zach and Tori Roloff’s first couple of months with son Jackson Kyle and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcoming daughter Ember Jean.

“Ember had some trouble gaining weight. I’m pumping and bottle feeding and breast feeding and doing everything that I can,” Audrey explains in the promo.

“There’s an issue with her mouth, which is why she’s not latching.” Jeremy says about his daughter. “The doctor recommended surgery. It’s been really hard to watch her just be in pain,” Audrey says about her baby girl.

Fans will also see the progression of Amy’s relationship with her boyfriend Chris Marek.

“My relationship with Chris means the world to me, but balancing a personal relationship and your family life is hard. Sometimes you may have to give up something, but which one?” she says.

Even after her divorce from Matt Roloff was finalized in May 2016, Amy has been living in the family home on the farm. “I’ll stay here as long as I can,” she says.

The former couple had reached an agreement about her living on the farm, but Matt reveals in the promo he wants to revisit the issue of her living at the home, which he says has impacted his romance with girlfriend and farm manager Caryn Chandler.

When Matt asks his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, however, he is met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” she says, to which Matt replies, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” says Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

Chandler agrees.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she tells Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Although Amy seems dedicated to staying put, there could be big changes on the horizon for the family.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm. Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt tells Amy while sitting with sons Jeremy and Zach.

Jeremy responds, “We just need to know your plan.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asks, to which Matt responds, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC