‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff and Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Accused of Lying on Series

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, have been accused of lying about the circumstances behind the purchase of their new home in Arizona on the show after documents reportedly contracted what fans saw.

During the most recent season finale of Little People, Big World, Roloff told fans they closed on the home in Surprise, Arizona in December 2017, around the time the episode was filmed. However, Radar Online obtained property records showing the home was purchased on June 28, 2017, six months before the December footage was filmed.

In the episode, Roloff is seen asking Chandler if she “just got the word” about their offer on the house. “They accepted!” Chandler replies.

The records also show Roloff is the sole owner of the home.

Radar Online later reported that Roloff bought the home from Chandler’s parents. The deed was finalized on June 13, with her parents signing the property over to him.

“For valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is herby acknowledged, ROGER AND MICHELE BRYNGELSON, husband and wife, the Grantor herein, hereby conveys and warrants to MATT ROLOFF, the Grantee herein, all of Grantor’s right, title and interest in and to the following described property situated in Maricopa County, Arizona,” the deed reads.

Roloff hinted at moving off the Roloff family farm in Oregon with a photo of himself standing outside a new home in April. Roloff was previously living on a home separate from his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, but still on the family property.

“After many crazy ups and down I’ve finally gotten this little gem all painted and fixed up,” Roloff captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to show you a video of the inside final touches.”

In an April episode, Roloff complained about living so close to Amy, two years after the divorce.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Roloff said. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

However, Roloff chose against moving right away so he could be near his two young grandchildren, Ember Jean and Jackson Kyle.

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life… I don’t know what the next step is, so that’s the challenge I’m living in.”

The Roloffs have been accused of faking or staging parts of their show in the past. Roloff and Amy’s son Jacob said the show was “staged” and “fake,” which led to him leaving it.