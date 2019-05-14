‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Audrey Roloff Weigh in on Zach and Tori’s Big Baby News

After Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are having a new baby, two important members of the Little People, Big World family were quick to congratulate them on Instagram.

Zach’s father, Matt Roloff, jokingly wrote, “Grandpa is hitting the lotto!!”

Audrey Roloff, the wife of Zach’s brother Jeremy, said she was excited for when the baby can hang out with her own toddler, 1-year-old Ember.

“Wahoooooo CANT WAIT FOR THE GIRLSIES TO HANGGGGG,” Audrey wrote, adding several heart-eye emojis and hear emojis. “I’m so happy for your Tori!”

On Monday afternoon, Zach, 29, and Tori, 28, announced they are expecting a second baby. They told Us Weekly the baby is a girl and due in November. They shared a gallery of photos, including one with 2-year-old Jackson in the foreground, wearing a shirt reading “big brother.” Another photo showed the couple holding an ultrasound.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” Tori wrote on their Instagram page. “We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Zach, Tori and Jackson are still part of TLC‘s Little People, Big World, along with Zach’s now-divorced parents Matt and Amy Roloff. However, Jeremy and Audrey left the show to pursue their own interests. Jeremy did make a brief appearance in an episode earlier this month, as he helped Zach and Tori move into their new home.

Jeremy and Audrey announced plans to leave the series in July 2018. Jeremy promised the couple would not be disappearing from social media completely though, as they still have other projects in the works.

One of those projects is Audrey’s book A Love Letter Life. The couple recently wrapped up a tour to promote the book, spending a week without Ember.

“I’ll be honest… I felt the mom guilt start to creep in at times while we were gone. But a friend reached out and encouraged me some truth,” Audrey wrote in an emotional Instagram post last month. “She said, ‘when we leave our children for small stretches of time with people that love them so well, it teaches them that they are safe and loved even when mommy and daddy are not around.’ She changed my perspective to view this time apart as a gift to Ember, who will eventually blaze her own trail in this world without me.”

Audrey added, “It is just another reminder to me that I am NOT in control, and that God’s past faithfulness demands my present trust. All this to say… there really is no place like home.”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: TLC