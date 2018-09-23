‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Think Jeremy Roloff’s Daughter Looks Just Like Him in New Photos

Little People, Big World baby Ember Roloff is a regular daddy’s girl! Fans of the TLC series couldn’t help but see Jeremy Roloff in his and wife Audrey’s daughter in their latest photoshoot.

Audrey shared a number of photos from a mother-daughter day out taken by Ember’s aunt, Tori Roloff, last week with a sweet caption.

“Her personality has come out SOOO much this week. She is just so dang fun to play with and her facial expressions are out of this world hilarious,” she wrote. “I love the way she shrugs her shoulders when she smiles, kisses her stuffed animals, and neck hugs me so tight. She is eager to explore and discover new things and is determined to walk now;) We are averaging about 10 steps before falling now (watch my [Instagram] stories from last night!) Thanks for capturing these precious moments [Tori].”

And while the photos were of Ember and Audrey, fans lit up the comment section with how much the 1-year-old looks like her dad.

“She sure is a mini Jeremy,” one wrote, while another commented, “She is adorable, looks just like her father.”

Another chimed in, “She is so much her daddy. Very cute,” while yet another piled on, “She sure looks like her daddy. So precious.”

Unfortunately, fans of the TLC series won’t be seeing Ember’s childhood play out on their TVs. Audrey and Roloff announced earlier this year that they were leaving the reality show world behind earlier this year in a lengthy Instagram post.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Roloff wrote. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” he continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He ended his message with a word for his fans: “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

