‘Little People, Big World’ Son Jeremy Roloff Cuts Hair After Meeting Charity Goal

Jeremy Roloff has said goodbye to his curly locks and helped raise money for charity in the process.

The Little People, Big World alum kept his promise and officially said goodbye to his long hair, which he has been growing out since September of 2014, over the weekend. Sharing a video showing the major transformation, Roloff informed fans that they had helped him reach his charity goal, which he had set back in December.

According to Roloff, his campaign with Charity Water raised more than his $15,000 and will bring access to clean water to over 500 people.

As bittersweet as it was for Roloff, it was even more so for his wife, Audrey Roloff, who shared a similar video on her own Instagram account.

“Once it was all shaved off, I had a flash back to January 16th nine years ago, the day I met the love of my life,” she wrote in part. “His hair looked the exact same that day as it does now today, and all the falling in love feelings flooded back. I think he looks handsome short and long, but I’m still not sure if this is gonna be my rose or my thorn on next week’s @behindthescenespodcast … maybe it will be my leaf?”

The charitable stunt was first teased by Roloff’s twin brother, Zach, who revealed in a post on Dec. 11 that his brother was “running a campaign to raise money for people in need of drinking water.” In the post, he added that if he reaches his goal he’s cutting his hair!”

Roloff dished out the details of the campaign in a message to fans.

“The time has come – I think Ember wants to see what dad looks like without long hair,” he wrote. “However, I couldn’t help but notice that a few (supposedly many) of you would prefer I cut it as well. So I thought I’d see how many of you will put your money where your mouth is.”

“So here I am, giving you an opportunity to settle the debate once and for all. If we reach our goal, I’ll shave it, if not, I’m keeping this head of hair and rockin it through winter,” he continued. “However, I’m ready for a change. I urge you – if you only give to things like this once a year, let this be it. Join me, join me and my silly hair to help charity: water bring clean water to the globe – because they are well on their way!”

In all, Roloff’s campaign raised $15, 196 by the time it closed on Dec. 31.