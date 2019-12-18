‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Jeremy Roloff and Audrey’s Daughter Hospitalized After Fever Spikes

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff‘s 2-year-old daughter Ember was hospitalized Wednesday night after battling an illness for the past few days. Roloff revealed the news on his Instagram Story Wednesday night, with the Little People, Big World alum explaining that they made a trip to the emergency room after their daughter’s fever spiked.

“Currently 4 a.m.,” Roloff captioned a video from the hospital. “Been here since 10:30 p.m.”

“Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad, and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick,” he explained in a separate video. “The hospital just takes forever so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three-and-a-half hours. It doesn’t make any sense”

“Hospitals need fixing,” he captioned the video.

On her own Instagram Story, Audrey shared a video of little Ember, dressed in a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed with a toy bunny. At 2:30 a.m., she shared a second photo, showing her cradling Ember, writing, “This is how our night has been going…”

In a final update at 4:01 a.m., Audrey shared a clip of her resting in bed with Ember, who was enjoying a purple popsicle.

At this time, it is unclear what the toddler is suffering from and if she and her parents have returned home.

Earlier in the day, Audrey had shared video to her Story of she and her family decorating their home for the holidays, including stringing lights on and decorating their Christmas tree. In recent days, the family of three, soon to be a family of four, have been busy preparing for Christmas, and on Dec. 5, Audrey revealed that they had gone to a tree farm to pick out their Christmas tree.

“Went to get our Christmas tree yesterday,” she captioned a gallery of images. “Hiking up the mountain was a little slower this year. [35 weeks pregnant] but totally worth it. And when we got to the top we had the opportunity to teach Ember to pee in the woods.”

Audrey and her husband are currently expecting their second child together. The little one is set to arrive in early January and will join big sister Ember Jean.