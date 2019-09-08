‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Marries Isabel Rock

Little People, Big World son Jacob Roloff and fiancée Isabel Rock are officially married, tying the knot on Saturday in a stunning ceremony after first getting engaged in December 2018. While the couple have no formally announced the nuptials themselves, they have long publicized the wedding date, and several guests have shared photos from the big day.

One guest showed a picture of the bride and groom after saying “I do.” Rock’s stunning gown is on display, and Roloff is seen in a straightforward suit.However, the photo was taken down less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Other guests, including Jacob’s brother Jeremy Roloff and sister-in-law Tori, shared posts to Instagram Stories, and others used the hashtag “#rockandroloffwedding” to talk about the emotional ceremony.

The couple first announced they had gotten engaged in January 2019, with Rock opening up about the romantic Icelandic proposal to How He Asked, revealing her now-husband pulled her out into the middle of a frozen lake to exchange Christmas gifts.

“That is when he stopped directly in the middle and suggested excitedly that we exchange gifts right there,” Rock recalled. “My heart started beating so fast. He handed me my gift; a tiny black box, inside of it a tiny bag, with a stunning turquoise ring. I slowly pulled it out, and to my complete surprise, it was a ring we had seen earlier that day— a handmade Icelandic ring that was my favorite color. But it was definitely not an engagement ring! Tripping over my words I said, ‘Oh.. it’s.. it’s beautiful,’ because it was, but I will admit I was completely thrown off!”

Roloff was just messing with his bride, however.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…” she added. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

