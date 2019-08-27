‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Jackson Roloff Is Totally Twinning With Dog Murphy in Sweet New Photos

Tori Roloff is proving that dog is a boy’s best friend. On Saturday, the Little People, Big World star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Zach Roloff, took to Instagram to show off some seriously adorable photos of son Jackson twinning with the family’s Bernese Mountain Dog, Murphy.

“Best buds for life,” Roloff captioned the images, adding that hashtags “adventures of toe beans and durph” and “baby J Roloff.”

The gallery included a series of photos of Jackson and his best bud, including a photo of them both gazing at the camera, one of them looking at one another, and a final image of them cuddling.

The sweet snaps had plenty of fans gushing in the comments section, with some even pointing out the near identical expressions on their faces.

“They have the same expression,” one fan wrote.

“I love the relationship these two have,” another wrote.

“They’re seriously making the same face in the first photo,” commented a third. “I LOVE IT!!”

“Omg these pictures!!!! Baby J and Murp are absolutely amazing together!!!” added one.

The close bond between Jackson, 2, and Murphy is frequently showcased on Roloff’s Instagram account. Back in a December 2018 post, the TLC star hilariously opened up about her son in his “natural habitat,” which includes him yelling for Murphy over and over again.

“My son in his natural habitat,” she wrote. “Yelling ‘DOG DOG’ loudly across a field where his dog is romping free with little interest in responding. He will not stop until it’s acknowledged that he’s yelling for his dog dog.”

Unfortunately, the sweet bond hasn’t always gone over well, and Roloff recently had to fend off mom-shamers after she received backlash over her son’s relationship with Murphy, which some called dangerous.

Addressing the concerns, Roloff stated that she is “VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals” and that “not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha…Again you have to know your dog. And we know Murphy would never hurt Jackson.”

Currently expecting her second child, it remains to be seen if baby girl on the way will have as close a bond with Murphy as her big brother does. Baby Roloff is set to arrive sometime this November.