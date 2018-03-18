Isabel Rock Shares Heartfelt Love Letter to Fiance Jacob Roloff

This Little People, Big World couple couldn’t be more in love! Isabel Rock couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé Jacob Roloff less than three months after the two got engaged.

The 21-year-old bride-to-be posted a photo of the couple dancing in a beautiful field this weekend with a sweet caption about their relationship.

“I love this guy. I’m so proud of him,” she said, bringing up Roloff’s soon-to-be-released book, Out to See. “He’s currently finishing up his second book in less than a year. What?! Who does that. Self published, too.”

She continued: “He continuously inspires and encourages me. His energy is calming and he is so sure of himself that he leaves others feeling comforted. I was lucky enough to not only meet him, but be his lady for three years and now his fiancée [yellow heart emoji]. Still so not used to that, but I adore that this is now our reality. Cannot wait to marry you right here in this spot one day, handsome.”

The couple announced in January that they had decided to take the next big step in their relationship, getting engaged while on vacation to Iceland on Christmas Day.

The two met in high school, Rock revealed to The Knot soon after, and what started as a friendship soon blossomed into love.

So when the two found themselves in Iceland picking out presents for one another on Christmas, Rock said she suspected something big was about to happen.

“Something I found interesting about the trip was the butterflies I kept getting at various times throughout,” she revealed. “On Christmas Day, though, the butterflies wouldn’t quit and I just knew something amazing was going to happen!”

When the couple came back together, Roloff guided her to a small lake in the middle of the city that was completely frozen over.

“That is when he stopped directly in the middle and suggested excitedly that we exchange gifts right there,” Rock continued. “My heart started beating so fast. He handed me my gift; a tiny black box, inside of it a tiny bag, with a stunning turquoise ring. I slowly pulled it out, and to my complete surprise, it was a ring we had seen earlier that day — a handmade Icelandic ring that was my favorite color. But it was definitely not an engagement ring! Tripping over my words I said, ‘Oh.. it’s.. it’s beautiful,’ because it was, but I will admit I was completely thrown off!”

But Roloff was just messing with his bride-to-be.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…” she added. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on April 3.

Photo credit: Instagram/@izzysofia_