‘Little People, Big World’: Isabel Rock Celebrates ‘New Beginnings’ Ahead of Wedding to Jacob Roloff

Ahead of former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff‘s wedding to Isabel Rock the blushing bride has taken to Instagram to celebrate “new beginnings” with a beautiful photo of a sunflower field. The image also features a gorgeous blue sky with white clouds, and forest treeline in the distance.

“These past few weeks have truly tested me and my patience,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I am so relieved that it is now September. New beginnings are just ahead.” Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “This is a beautiful shot, and I totally hear ya. I coulda swore mercury was in retrograde again. But this too shall pass and better things beyond. Sending you good vibes and love!”

“The last few weeks before a major event can be trying.. just keep your eye on the date coming… it’s not far now,” someone else wrote.

“Good luck on you’re upcoming wedding. I wish you both many years of happiness!” one other follower exclaimed.

In another recent post on Instagram, Rock shared a photo of herself and Roloff holding hands in a field, and wrote in the caption about things with their wedding were coming “down to the wire,” and that she was “working relentlessly on our PLAYLIST!”

Because let’s be real… what is most important other than the marriage?! The music! I’m kidding, of course, but I’d love to hear from you all and tell me a MUST HAVE wedding/dance party song! We have a friend we trust to play them and already have a looong playlist! This is just for fun for me. All genres are welcome,” she added.

On Aug. 17, Rock’s family and friends held a bridal shower for her, and a handful of the Roloff ladies were in attendance.

Rock shared a photo from the event, and wrote in the caption, “I am a lucky human. Yesterday was my bridal shower and it was so beautiful. Every one of these people has been important in my life and this journey. And yes, Jackson was the only boy allowed [smile emoticon] Love you all!! Only 20 days left to go!”

Rock and Roloff will say their I Do’s on Sept. 7.

