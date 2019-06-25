‘Little People, Big World’ Fiancee Isabel Rock Enjoys Bachelorette Party With Amy Roloff

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff ensured her future daughter-in-law Isabel Rock had the perfect bachelorette party before she married Roloff’s son Jacob Roloff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 24, 2019 at 7:43am PDT

On Monday, Roloff shared a collection of photos showing all the Roloff women and their friends gathered together for the party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a fantastic night – a campfire on the beach – to celebrate [Isabel Rock] at her BACHORELETTE party w/ friends, sister-in-laws and I – the MIL got to tag along too. We had a great and special time! The wedding day is near,” Amy wrote, alongside a heart and party-hat emoji.

Roloff also added a bunch of hashtags, including “Rock and Roloff Wedding,” “I’m an empty nester,” “Amy Roloff’s second act,” “all about family,” “god is good,” “I’m thankful” and “I’m blessed.”

Rock, 23, shared a bunch of photos and videos from the beach party on her Instagram Story. “Still basking in the wholesomeness of it all,” she wrote on one photo.

Jacob, 22, announced he and Rock got engaged in January 2018. He later revealed the proposed in Iceland during the Christmas holiday.

“I couldn’t be a happier mom!” Amy wrote. “My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged. Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!”

Jacob is the last of Amy and Matt Roloff’s children to marry. Jeremy Roloff married Audrey in 2014, while Zach Roloff and Tori married in 2015. In 2017, the former couple’s only daughter, Molly, married Joel Silvius.

Fans hoping that Rock and Jeremy’s wedding will be televised were given a dose of sad news in April. Since Jacob is no longer a part of Little People, Big World, the nuptials will not be filmed for TLC.

Jacob left the show because he disagreed with how the family was portrayed. In May 2018, he said he wasn’t happy to see his family be turned into “characters” for a TV show.

“The entire concept of reality TV is strange because, as a viewer, you are subscribing to a particular illusion — that you are witnessing and being let in on the secrets of the subjects’ lives. In reality you are being shown a shallow character and only what someone else approves of, in relation to narrative and talking points,” Roloff said at the time.

He continued, “This was my meaning in saying the ‘Roloff Characters’ in the past; not that the real people are characters or deliberately acting; but whichever Roloff you think you know is in a fact shown character — sculpted specifically to entice and convince you to keep this channel on.”

In March 2019, Jacob shared a paper he wrote on being a child reality star. He told one fan he was “very happy” with his decision to leave the show.

Little People, Big World recently finished its 19th season on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff