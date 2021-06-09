'Little People, Big World' Fans Still Can't Believe Show Is Continuing in Wake of Jacob Roloff's Molestation Accusations

✖

The 22nd season of Little People, Big World premiered on May 11. While many fans have been following along with the Roloff family on the show, others have raised concerns about why the show is still on the air. Those individuals raised those concerns as the show has premiered several months after Jacob Roloff, who does not appear on the program any longer, alleged that he was molested by one of the series' former producers.

On Reddit, a user shared a post in which they questioned why Little People, Big World was still on the air in light of Jacob's allegations. They wrote that when Roloff came forward with his allegations, they were sure that there would be "no way the show would continue." The user went on to write, "How could they want to continue working with TLC when their employee did that to their son? What possible amount of money could ever make it ok to continue? I just don’t get it. This and so many other things make me think that these are just not good people."

There were many who agreed with their sentiment. Another user wrote, "It makes no sense to me. It’s actually quite disheartening to see people continue on like nothing happened." Despite the concerns that fans raised, Little People, Big World is still on the air. The latest season premiered months after Roloff came forward with his allegations. He shared his story back in December via Instagram. The former reality star claimed that he was molested by Chris Cardamone, an executive field producer on Little People, Big World. Roloff noted that he would not be sharing any details about the alleged encounter publicly, but he did write that he hopes that Cardamone is "never allowed around children again."

Roloff, who has not appeared on Little People, Big World in years and has been vocally critical of the show, wrote that he initially thought about coming forward with these claims in November 2015. He wrote that he thought about releasing a statement at that point after Cardamone texted him years after the alleged incident occurred. Roloff shared that he was coming forward with this allegation now "as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development." He continued: "By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly. Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

In his message, Roloff stressed that "all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members." He went on to write that coming forward was a big moment for his own personal growth. The former Little People, Big World star ended his message, which he captioned with "Libertad," meaning freedom, by writing that he stands with all silent survivors of sexual abuse.